Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 92.8% from the December 15th total of 106,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Up 2.0 %

ARGGY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.64. 274,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,911. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $5.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.50.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 425 ($5.42) to GBX 379 ($4.83) in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers. It has strategic technology agreement with Mercedes-Benz AG.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.