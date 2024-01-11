ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Short Interest Update

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 80.7% from the December 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ASX Stock Performance
ASXFY stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.05. 4,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,737. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.71. ASX has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $49.98.
About ASX
