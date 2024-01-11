Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) vs. YS Biopharma (NASDAQ:YS) Critical Contrast

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) and YS Biopharma (NASDAQ:YS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atossa Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 YS Biopharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Atossa Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 448.25%. YS Biopharma has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 842.55%. Given YS Biopharma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe YS Biopharma is more favorable than Atossa Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atossa Therapeutics N/A -24.80% -23.82% YS Biopharma N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.7% of Atossa Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.5% of YS Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Atossa Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atossa Therapeutics N/A N/A -$26.96 million ($0.24) -3.80 YS Biopharma $100.00 million 0.52 -$21.17 million N/A N/A

YS Biopharma has higher revenue and earnings than Atossa Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Atossa Therapeutics has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YS Biopharma has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

YS Biopharma beats Atossa Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer. It is also developing AT-H201 for lung injury caused by cancer treatment. In addition, the company develops immunotherapy/chimeric antigen receptor therapy programs. It has a research agreement with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Inc. to support research of cytokine-coated nanoparticles for the treatment of breast cancer. The company was formerly known as Atossa Genetics Inc. and changed its name to Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2020. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About YS Biopharma

YS Biopharma Co., Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. The company develops a proprietary PIKA immunomodulating technology platform and a series of product targeting PIKA rabies vaccine, PIKA recombinant COVID-19 vaccine, and PIKA YS-ON-001. It operates in China, the United States, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and the Philippines. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Beijing, China.

