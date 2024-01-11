Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Down 4.3%

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $364.40 and last traded at $364.40. Approximately 1,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 18,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $380.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st.

Atrion Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a market cap of $607.20 million, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $337.34 and a 200 day moving average of $426.28.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $41.91 million during the quarter.

Atrion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atrion

In other Atrion news, CEO David A. Battat purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $300.00 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,820,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 205,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,908,000 after acquiring an additional 14,684 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 145,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,683,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atrion by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,131,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Atrion by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Further Reading

