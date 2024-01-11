Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 90.4% from the December 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Augusta Gold Stock Performance

Augusta Gold stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.60. 22,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,529. Augusta Gold has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $51.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60.

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project located in Nye County, Nevada.

