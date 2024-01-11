Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK) Short Interest Update

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a growth of 3,775.0% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

ATAK traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.98. 14,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,438. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04. Aurora Technology Acquisition has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $13.90.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Technology Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATAK. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,964,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,916,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 921,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,128,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition by 897.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 174,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 157,424 shares during the last quarter. 54.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology companies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing, and electric vehicles in Asia and North America.

