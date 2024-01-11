Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Position Trimmed by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,325 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,349,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after buying an additional 989,144 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 306,136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,343,000 after buying an additional 46,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $240.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.05. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.38 and a 52 week high of $245.88. The company has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 56.19, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at $6,707,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at $6,707,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,112,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,620 shares of company stock worth $5,290,138 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.40.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

