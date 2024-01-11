Automatic Data Processing, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.40 (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 1.40 per share by the business services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%.

Automatic Data Processing has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 48 years. Automatic Data Processing has a dividend payout ratio of 56.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to earn $9.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.1%.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $235.29 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The company has a market capitalization of $96.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $230.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $531,416,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 24,743.9% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 987,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,780,000 after purchasing an additional 983,819 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,852,000 after purchasing an additional 794,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,913,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

