Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Stake Boosted by Libra Wealth LLC

Libra Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Libra Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Libra Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

AVEM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,700. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.14. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $49.83 and a 12 month high of $57.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.