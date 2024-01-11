AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Short Interest Up 797.8% in December

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,000 shares, an increase of 797.8% from the December 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
AXA Trading Up 0.4 %
AXAHY stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.50. 148,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,257. AXA has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $32.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average of $30.44.
AXA Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AXA
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 6 largest healthcare REITs to buy and how to invest
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 7 best bank stocks to invest in ahead of rising interest rates
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- How to trade options if you believe a big price move is coming
Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.