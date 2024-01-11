AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Short Interest Up 797.8% in December

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,000 shares, an increase of 797.8% from the December 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

AXA Trading Up 0.4 %

AXAHY stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.50. 148,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,257. AXA has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $32.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average of $30.44.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

