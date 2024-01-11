Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Receives $34.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.64.

Several analysts recently commented on AXTA shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

AXTA stock opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.98. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $34.45.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $148,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,160.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $335,895.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,845.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $148,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,160.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,885. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

