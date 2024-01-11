B. Riley Lowers Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) to Neutral

B. Riley lowered shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $23.50 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.13.

Capital Southwest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $25.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.04. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $25.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 44.13% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $42.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Southwest

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 532,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 276,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

