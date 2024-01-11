B. Riley Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Century Aluminum in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.68). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Century Aluminum’s current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Aluminum’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $545.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CENX. StockNews.com raised Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on CENX

Century Aluminum Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of CENX stock opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.21. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 87.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,536,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,654,000 after buying an additional 4,927,814 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 471.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,341,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,112 shares in the last quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth $7,880,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,905,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,058,000 after purchasing an additional 727,150 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,607,000. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Century Aluminum

In other Century Aluminum news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Century Aluminum news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,636. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $881,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,576.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.