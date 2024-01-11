Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 633,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354,877 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.06% of Baker Hughes worth $22,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 133.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of BKR opened at $31.23 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BKR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,878.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

