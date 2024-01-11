Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Shares Gap Up to $1.84

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.84, but opened at $1.97. Bakkt shares last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 2,301,015 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bakkt from $2.10 to $1.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Bakkt Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.43. The company has a market cap of $461.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 4.60.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). Bakkt had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $204.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Bakkt news, Director Sean Roberts Collins sold 46,501 shares of Bakkt stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $79,516.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 275,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bakkt news, Director Sean Roberts Collins sold 46,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $79,516.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,960 shares in the company, valued at $471,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 18,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $38,464.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,084,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,372,827.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,538,744 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,051. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bakkt

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKKT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bakkt by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bakkt by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 144,218 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Bakkt by 234.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 27,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto.

