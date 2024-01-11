BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Short Interest Up 7,700.0% in December

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, a growth of 7,700.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on BANDAI NAMCO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc develops entertainment-related products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Digital Business, Toys and Hobby Business, IP Production Business, and Amusement Business. It offers toys, capsule and candy toys, cards, confectionery products, food, apparel, sundries, plastic models, figures, consumer electronics, stationery and visual products, pachinko and pachislot machines, medical and electronic-related equipment, playground equipment, bicycles, furniture, robot toys, prizes, and other products; and contract services for inspecting and testing.
