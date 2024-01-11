Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s current price.

NTB has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Price Performance

Shares of NTB opened at $31.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.83. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1-year low of $22.93 and a 1-year high of $38.31.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.86 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

