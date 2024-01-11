Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s current price.
NTB has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.
Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.86 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.
