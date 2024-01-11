Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Shares Gap Down to $7.93

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.93, but opened at $7.66. Barclays shares last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 2,746,019 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barclays presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 21.21%. As a group, analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 19.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,972,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,183,000 after buying an additional 2,960,114 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Barclays by 7.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,244,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,803,000 after buying an additional 731,202 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays by 5.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,520,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,315,000 after acquiring an additional 412,160 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,555,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Barclays by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,407,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,334,000 after acquiring an additional 210,982 shares during the period. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

