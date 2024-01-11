Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 127.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 35.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 281.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Barclays by 100.0% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Barclays during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Stock Performance

NYSE:BCS opened at $7.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average is $7.51. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Barclays had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

BCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.00.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

