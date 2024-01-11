Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Trading Up 4.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) were up 4.4% on Thursday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $34.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Barnes Group traded as high as $31.73 and last traded at $31.73. Approximately 199,343 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 429,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.40.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

In other Barnes Group news, Director Hans-Peter Manner purchased 50,000 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $1,139,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,279.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Hans-Peter Manner bought 50,000 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $1,139,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,279.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Marian Acker bought 2,000 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.51 per share, with a total value of $45,020.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,803.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 77,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,540. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in B. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Barnes Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,200,000 after acquiring an additional 25,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Barnes Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,361,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,831,000 after acquiring an additional 175,707 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Barnes Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,724,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,735,000 after acquiring an additional 29,763 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Barnes Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,987,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,074,000 after acquiring an additional 15,801 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Barnes Group by 20.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,980,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,568,000 after acquiring an additional 333,956 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 64.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.78.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.32). Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $360.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

