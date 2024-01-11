Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.14.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

BBWI opened at $44.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.70. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.82.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

