Bausch Health Companies Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.54 Per Share (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a report released on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.54 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.50. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ FY2025 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a positive return on equity of 1,124.72%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BHC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

NYSE BHC opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 64.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 24.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 116.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 14,908 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 82,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

