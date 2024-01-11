BB Liquidating Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLIAQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BB Liquidating Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLIAQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 1,666.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BB Liquidating Stock Up 300.0 %

Shares of BLIAQ stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.00. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,660. BB Liquidating has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04.

BB Liquidating Company Profile

Featured Articles

BB Liquidating Inc is in the process of liquidation of its remaining assets. Previously, it was operated and franchised entertainment-related stores in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Blockbuster Inc and changed its name to BB Liquidating Inc in August 2011. BB Liquidating Inc was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

