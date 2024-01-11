BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BCE by 88.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 45.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in BCE by 6,368.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

BCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of BCE opened at $40.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.61. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $48.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. BCE had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 16.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.6969 dividend. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.67%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

