BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Short Interest Down 90.9% in December

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Performance

BESIY stock traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 1 year low of $67.89 and a 1 year high of $154.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.53.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $134.22 million during the quarter.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi-chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra-thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

