Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Upgraded at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.93 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.05 EPS.

BECN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.18.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $84.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.18, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.16. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $52.52 and a 12 month high of $89.39.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.31. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $160,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at $992,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 63.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth about $99,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

