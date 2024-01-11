Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Gap Down to $27.08

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.08, but opened at $26.41. Beam Therapeutics shares last traded at $26.30, with a volume of 98,932 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BEAM. Bank of America lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. SVB Leerink cut Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Leerink Partnrs lowered Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.27.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Down 4.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.18. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.66.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.09 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 384.62% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.56) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $50,382.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,677.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $50,382.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,677.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy Simon sold 3,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $64,477.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,270.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 68.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,336,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,781 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,780,000 after buying an additional 1,060,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,174,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,153,000 after buying an additional 927,970 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,215,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,798,000 after buying an additional 556,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $19,477,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

