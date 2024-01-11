Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 4,479 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 4,033 shares.The stock last traded at $61.20 and had previously closed at $61.47.

Bel Fuse Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $785.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.10.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $158.68 million during the quarter.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 4.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 16.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,803 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 1.1% during the second quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 76,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

