Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,221 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 37,248.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,240,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 98,060.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 903,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,485,000 after acquiring an additional 902,153 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,936,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,227,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,364,000 after acquiring an additional 457,343 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

MTUM traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.31. The company had a trading volume of 282,604 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.00.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Further Reading

