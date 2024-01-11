Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Bellwether Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bellwether Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 125.1% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXN stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.00. 22,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.14. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $46.63 and a twelve month high of $68.62.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.