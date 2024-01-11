Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $662,000 Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 98,059.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,897,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,648,000 after buying an additional 8,888,144 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,253,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,591,000 after buying an additional 176,445 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 74.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,419,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,651,000 after buying an additional 1,459,343 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,930,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,206,000 after buying an additional 117,728 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,513,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,993,000 after buying an additional 240,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

FSK traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.35. 798,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,951. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.22%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

