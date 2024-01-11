Bellwether Advisors LLC Invests $1.96 Million in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in MercadoLibre by 10.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in MercadoLibre by 25.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,752.50.

MercadoLibre stock traded down $22.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,576.00. 87,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,322. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,533.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1,352.62. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $933.57 and a 12 month high of $1,660.00. The stock has a market cap of $79.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.79, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

