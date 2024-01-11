Bellwether Advisors LLC Invests $500,000 in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,172,226,000 after purchasing an additional 335,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,266,977,000 after purchasing an additional 348,169 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 45.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $578,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,608,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $515,331,000 after purchasing an additional 95,633 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,990,000 after purchasing an additional 34,064 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.67.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LYB traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.34. 325,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,215. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.65 and its 200-day moving average is $94.77. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $81.24 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.63%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

