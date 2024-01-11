Bellwether Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $353,603,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $332,126,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $217,878,000. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,949,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,500 shares of company stock worth $15,620,100. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

APO stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.17. The company had a trading volume of 398,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.16 and a 1 year high of $97.27. The company has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.26.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 10.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.