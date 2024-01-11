Bellwether Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 58,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,000. Datadog makes up about 1.4% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 25.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 9.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Datadog by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Datadog by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Datadog from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $814,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,829.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $761,755.94. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 169,699 shares in the company, valued at $19,817,449.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $814,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,829.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 574,878 shares of company stock valued at $66,931,497. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ DDOG traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.47. 934,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,368,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,001.50, a P/E/G ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.90. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $124.69.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.