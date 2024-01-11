Bellwether Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 232,936 Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 232,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,872,000. Samsara accounts for about 1.6% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IOT. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 3,665.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 270,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $9,599,240.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 55,679 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $1,384,179.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 799,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,879,174.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 270,325 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $9,599,240.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,757,525 shares of company stock valued at $53,356,650 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of IOT stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.45. The stock had a trading volume of 930,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,239. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day moving average is $27.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.24 and a beta of 1.57. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $36.91.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.36 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. FBN Securities started coverage on Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

