Bellwether Advisors LLC Takes $1.49 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 108.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.48.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,744,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,257,100. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.82 and a 200-day moving average of $61.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

