Bellwether Advisors LLC Takes $537,000 Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in CF Industries by 72,177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 119,173,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,273,046,000 after acquiring an additional 119,008,926 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CF Industries by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,472,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,577,000 after acquiring an additional 416,784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CF Industries by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,213,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,738,000 after acquiring an additional 66,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CF. UBS Group upped their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Scotiabank downgraded CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.44.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CF traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.26. The stock had a trading volume of 454,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,816. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.20 and a 200-day moving average of $78.93.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.88%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

