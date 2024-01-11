Belvedere Trading LLC Grows Position in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS)

Belvedere Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Free Report) by 97.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,241 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sequans Communications worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 9,133,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930,663 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,726,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 844,329 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 4,166,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601,703 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 961,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Run Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,270,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 44,877 shares in the last quarter. 64.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SQNS opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $172.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72. Sequans Communications S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $3.36.

Sequans Communications ( NYSE:SQNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Sequans Communications had a negative net margin of 64.06% and a negative return on equity of 521.77%. The business had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

