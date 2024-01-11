Belvedere Trading LLC Purchases New Stake in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 69.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,905 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 16.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 15,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 86,536 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 75.4% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 22,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601 shares during the period. 31.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BNED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

Barnes & Noble Education Stock Down 51.1 %

BNED stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26. The stock has a market cap of $58.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.97.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $610.38 million for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a negative return on equity of 51.88%.

Barnes & Noble Education Profile

(Free Report)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.