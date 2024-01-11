BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 67.1% from the December 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BetterLife Pharma Trading Down 8.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BETRF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,486. BetterLife Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.
About BetterLife Pharma
