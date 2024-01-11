Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Receives $7.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.88.

BYND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $8.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $531.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.31. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $22.87.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $75.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.45 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Beyond Meat by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 12.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

