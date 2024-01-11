Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) traded down 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.07 and last traded at $8.08. 2,030,047 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 2,173,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Consumer Edge downgraded Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

The firm has a market cap of $531.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.40.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $75.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.45 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.60) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,943,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,699,000 after purchasing an additional 613,491 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 565,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

