Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.06 and last traded at $15.70. 533,812 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 796,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Biomea Fusion Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average is $15.39. The stock has a market cap of $554.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of -0.46.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 18.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,396,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 716,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after acquiring an additional 391,441 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

