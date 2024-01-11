biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC cut its stake in biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,506 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 0.26% of biote worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of biote during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in biote by 9,887.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in biote in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in biote in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in biote by 269.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 31,466 shares during the last quarter. 22.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BTMD opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $338.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 0.62. biote Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $8.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51.

biote ( NASDAQ:BTMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $45.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.90 million. biote had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.14%. Analysts anticipate that biote Corp. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

