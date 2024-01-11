Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Short Interest Update

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Bird Construction Stock Performance

Bird Construction stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.73. 1,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $11.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

