Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Trading Down 13.1%

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) dropped 13.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.50 and last traded at C$3.51. Approximately 7,746,603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 4,882,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.04.

Bitfarms Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edie Hofmeister sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total transaction of C$60,108.00. In other news, Director Edie Hofmeister sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total value of C$60,108.00. Also, Director Lawrence Geoffrey Morphy sold 225,000 shares of Bitfarms stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total value of C$832,522.50. Over the last three months, insiders sold 582,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,522. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

