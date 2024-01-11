Blackline Safety Corp. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Blackline Safety in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 9th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.34). The consensus estimate for Blackline Safety’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

BLN opened at C$8.92 on Thursday. Blackline Safety has a twelve month low of C$4.60 and a twelve month high of C$9.09. The firm has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.92.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

