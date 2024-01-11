BlackRock (BLK) Earnings Spotlight and Gameplan

BlackRock, Inc. (BLK – Get Rating) surpassed profit expectations in the third quarter, although it underwent a notable decline in net inflows, which dove to $2.57 billion from $16.9 billion the previous year. This reduction reveals a massive outflow of $49 billion from its lower-fee institutional index equity strategies, including a significant deduction of $19 billion from one international client.

In contrast, BlackRock experienced an approximately 5% increase in revenue in comparison to last year, rising to $4.52 billion. Factors contributing to this growth include organic expansion and the impact of market changes during the past year on average AUM, in addition to heightened technology services revenue.

At the close of the third quarter, BlackRock’s assets under management (AUM) amounted to $9.10 trillion, marking an increase from the $7.96 trillion reported a year prior yet indicating a decline from the second quarter’s $9.4 trillion.

The firm’s results “underscore continued pressure on industry organic growth that may last longer than currently reflected in investors’ expectations amid higher-for-longer short-term rates,” analysts at Goldman Sachs wrote . Their forecast posits muted growth for the company’s near-term organic base fee.

Simultaneously, BlackRock has been proactively involved in acquisition discussions in anticipation that substantial mergers could bolster growth through periods of market instability.

Additionally, for the quarter ended in December 2023, Wall Street analysts predict a 5.8% year-on-year increase in BLK’s revenues to reach $4.59 billion. Nevertheless, EPS for the same period is projected to retreat by 2.1% compared to last year, to $8.74.

Considering these short-term uncertainties, it may be prudent for prospective investors to bide their time for a more opportune window to

