BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for about 0.6% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $819.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $777.80.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BLK stock traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $788.44. 253,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,210. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $819.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $749.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $704.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.10%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

